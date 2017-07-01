Babe Ruth Memorabilia from Charlie Sheen Sells for over $4 Million at Auction

Associated Press

Charlie Sheen's Babe Ruth memorabilia was sold at an auction Saturday for nearly $4.4 million.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, Ruth's 1927 World Series ring with the New York Yankees sold for $2,093,927, and the original copy of the document selling Ruth to the Yankees from the Boston Red Sox in 1919 went for $2,303,920.

The sale price for Ruth's World Series ring shattered the record for an athlete's championship ring at auction; Julius Erving's 1974 ABA championship ring previously held the record at $460,741 six years ago.

Sheen told Rovell on June 26 he had decided to sell the items after he originally purchased them in the 1990s. "I've enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades, and the time has come," he said. "Whatever price it brings is gravy."

The 51-year-old actor has a connection to Major League Baseball through his work. Sheen starred in several baseball movies, including the first two Major League films and Eight Men Out.