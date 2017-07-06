All 30 MLB Teams' Nightmare 2017 Trade Deadline Scenario

0 of 30

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

By the laws of probability, a few MLB teams are living in their darkest timelines.

All sports are zero-sum games, so it's impossible for every squad to simultaneously celebrate success. After the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, some teams will smell the sweet aroma of title aspirations. Others, meanwhile, will encounter a burning troll doll.

While the occasional win-win deadline deal benefits both parties, history tends to assign most trades a sole benefactor. Exchanging top prospects will backfire if postseason success—like the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians achieved last year—does not follow.

Last July also saw two teams trade away long-term solutions for a short-term fix to the same problem. In search of starting pitching, the Baltimore Orioles acquired Wade Miley at the cost of Ariel Miranda, who has found a home in the Seattle Mariners rotation. Desperate for bullpen help, the Washington Nationals rented Mark Melancon by moving Felipe Rivero, now an elite closer Washington once again craves.

Every team's darkest timeline at the deadline differs. Going all-in is treacherous for some but wise for others. Some sellers need to plan ahead by trading big names. Others should simply dangle veterans on expiring contracts.

Let's envision each club's nightmare scenario for the upcoming trade deadline.