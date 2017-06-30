Jay-Z References Future and Russell Wilson, Chris Paul and More on Album '4:44'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Rap legend Jay-Z released his 13th solo studio album, 4:44, on Thursday night, and there was no shortage of references to sports culture.

In the biggest headline-grabber, HOV throws a haymaker at rapper Future on the opening track, "Kill Jay Z":

"You almost went Eric Benet / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / N----a, never go Eric Benet / I don't even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n---as playin' football with your son."

The 47-year-old was referring to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, now married to pop star Ciara, Future's ex. The rapper and Ciara share a son, Future Jr., and Wilson's involvement with the toddler has sparked some bad blood.

A line later, according to Genius, Jay-Z drops a reference to the Boston Bruins, who reportedly purchased a 30-liter bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne worth $100,000 after winning the Stanley Cup in 2011.

On "Smile," Jay-Z shouts out Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, a known friend of the Roc Nation founder:

"Slammin' Bentley doors like we invented doors / 20 years ago we drove Bentley Azures / We drinkin' Cristal in, yeah / Kept the trey on me like Chris Paulin'."

CP3 posted the time, 4:44, to his Instagram story Thursday in a nod to the album's release:

Later, HOV thinks back to the late '90s, before Michael Jordan won his sixth NBA title, on "Marcy Me."

"I miss mixin', cookin' coke up in the kitchen when Rodman was a Piston / Back when Mike was losing to Isiah but he soon would get his sixth one."

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Finally, the album's second track is titled "The Story of O.J."

