James Michael McAdoo Agrees to Contract with 76ers After 3 Seasons with Warriors

James Michael McAdoo and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-way contract, according to Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com.

The Sixers added roster depth by signing McAdoo, and they will have the ability to shuttle him between the NBA roster and G League due to the two-way nature of his deal.

McAdoo, 24, became a free agent when the Golden State Warriors declined to extend him a qualifying offer before July 1, a move that was expected after the defending champions acquired 2017 second-round pick Jordan Bell from the Chicago Bulls.

During three seasons with the Warriors, McAdoo averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field as a reserve at the back end of the bench.

The former University of North Carolina standout was also part of three Warriors teams that reached the NBA Finals, winning a pair of championships.

But on arguably the league's deepest roster, opportunities were few and far between for McAdoo.

Now headed to Philadelphia, he may have a chance to earn more substantial minutes as he tries to prove his worth as a solid pick-and-roll finisher and rim protector.

That said, expectations should be tempered.

McAdoo is still just 6'9", and without a reliable jumper—84 percent of his career attempts have come within 10 feet of the basket—or polished post moves, he has little margin for error.

For now, McAdoo should be considered a low-risk signing with a bit of upside should he find his footing as a bouncy big who can make opponents pay in the paint.

