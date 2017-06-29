Yankees' Dustin Fowler Suffers Knee Injury in MLB Debut, Will Undergo Surgery

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler suffered a knee injury in the first inning of his Major League debut Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox when he collided with a wall in right field trying to track down a fly ball.

According to the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo, Fowler was carted off the field to applause at Guaranteed Rate Field.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch later relayed word from the team that Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patella in his right knee and will undergo surgery.

Fowler was called up for Thursday's contest following a stellar start to the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 70 appearances prior to his promotion, Fowler slashed .293/.329/.542 with an .871 OPS, 13 home runs and 43 RBI.

For the Yankees, Fowler's injury represents another setback for a team that has battled serious injury woes of late.

Over the past few weeks, the Yankees have watched designated hitter Matt Holliday (viral infection), second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring strain), outfielder Aaron Hicks (oblique strain) and pitcher CC Sabathia (hamstring strain) all hit the 10-day disabled list.