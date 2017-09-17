Rob Gronkowski Injures Groin vs. Saints, Recorded 69th TD Earlier in Game

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and was questionable to return.

The injury came after Gronkowski hauled in the 69th touchdown reception of his career earlier in the contest.

After the game, Gronkowski told reporters he would talk more on Monday about the injury, but noted he was "good."

Gronkowski is one of the NFL's most physically dominant playmakers when healthy. The dynamic weapon creates matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone, which is why he reached double-digit touchdowns five times in his first seven seasons.

Injuries are the one thing that's been able to slow the 28-year-old University of Arizona product down at times, though. He played all 16 games in each of his first two years but missed 24 games over the next five campaigns, including eight last season, due to an extensive history of ailments.

The Patriots have become prepared for his absences over the years. Dwayne Allen was acquired via trade with the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason and should slide into the No. 1 tight end role. It could also lead to more playing time for undrafted rookie Jacob Hollister.

Ultimately, the Pats offense is always more dangerous when Gronkowski is available. But they have enough weapons around Tom Brady on offense to ensure the unit remains among the league's best until Gronk is cleared for a return to action.