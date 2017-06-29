Venus Williams at Fault for Car Accident That Led to Death of 78-Year-Old Man

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Venus Williams was deemed to be at fault in a car accident in the state of Florida that led to the death of a 78-year-old man on June 23.

Per an official police report obtained by Jill Martin and Chloe Melas of CNN, the accident occurred June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens. The driver of the other car told officers Williams' vehicle "suddenly darted into the intersection" and she had no time to stop before T-boning Williams.

The officers did note in the report there was "no evidence Venus was under the influence of drugs or alcohol," nor was there "evidence she was distracted by an electronic device."

The report notes Williams said she told police she was trying to go through an intersection, but backed-up traffic led her to reduce her speed dramatically, and her vehicle was left "exposed in the intersection."

Jerome Barson suffered head trauma in the accident and was taken to a local hospital's intensive care unit, where he died two weeks later. Barson's wife, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, suffered broken bones and other injuries.