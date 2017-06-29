Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Photo of Newborn Twins on Instagram

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Real Madrid star and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo shared an image of his newborn twins via Instagram on Thursday.

Here's a look at the two newest members of the Ronaldo family:

The 32-year-old, who already has a son, returned from international duty in Russia to spend time with the twins. Portugal still have a third-placed match to play after their loss in a penalty shootout against Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

As with Ronaldo's other son, Cristiano Jr., it is not known who the mother of the twins is. Per the Portuguese media (h/t The Sun's Gerard Couzens), his current partner Georgina Rodriguez is expected to give birth to a girl in October.