Russell Wilson Consumes 4,800 Calories a Day in Diet Designed to Lose Weight

In order to cut weight, Russell Wilson eats nine meals and 4,800 calories a day.

No, this isn't an infomercial for the newest dieting fad. As reported by ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback drastically altered his eating habits under the tutelage of Philip Goglia, a nutritionist who has worked with NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love and Rudy Gobert as well as actor Chris Pratt. (Apparently, he didn't just lose 50 pounds by cutting out beer.) The gluten- and dairy-free plan is packed with proteins, fruits, vegetables and lean meats.

Having previously averaged 608 rushing yards per season, Wilson registered 259 yards on the ground in a 2016 campaign hindered by injuries. He told Kapadia that he gained weight as a result of the leg ailments, altering his workout regiment.

"It was definitely tough," Wilson said. "I normally run a lot in practice and after practice, the off days and everything like that. And I couldn't really do much because of my ankle and my knee."

Weighing over 225 pounds, Wilson went to Goglia hoping to get "leaner and stronger and more agile," as the instructor described to Kapadia. He explained his rationale for having the quarterback increase his annual calorie count from 2,700 to 4,800 despite aiming to shed pounds.

Goglia said:

"When you think metabolism, everybody will think fast or slow. And it's not. Metabolism is ultimately hot or cold. The definition of a calorie is a heat-energy unit. So if calories are heat and metabolism is a function of heat, and if fat is a lipid and only converts to energy in a hot environment, it just makes sense that you have to eat a certain amount of calories to generate enough heat to burn fat. And that's counter-intuitive to every civilian out there."

According to Kapadia, Wilson has dropped to 214 pounds and decreased his body fat from 16 to 10 percent. The Wisconsin alum identified cheese as a tough cut and said he's allowed one cheat meal per week for a date night with his wife, Ciara.