MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering July

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Houston Astros (53-26)

The Houston Astros have the best record in baseball, boosted by a plus-120 run differential and an impressive 29-9 mark on the road. Ace Dallas Keuchel (neck) remains on the shelf but is eyeing a post-All-Star break return, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Assuming he comes back healthy, he'll boost a club that looks increasingly like the class of the American League.

Grade: A

Los Angeles Angels (42-40)

The Los Angeles Angels have gone 16-13 since losing superstar Mike Trout to a thumb injury, thanks in part to a stout bullpen that ranks fourth in the AL with a 3.63 ERA. Trout is hitting off a tee and should be back for the stretch run, per Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. The Halos aren't a powerhouse, but they should be commended for staying in the postseason picture in his absence.

As manager Mike Scioscia put it, per Teaford, "I mean, .500 baseball is nothing to throw a parade about, but it's a start."

Grade: B-

Texas Rangers (39-39)

Speaking of .500, that's where the Texas Rangers are hovering, even as their Lone Star State rivals run away with the division. As the trade deadline looms, Texas will need to decide whether to move veteran pieces such as right-hander Yu Darvish and catcher Jonathan Lucroy or to load up for a playoff push.

At the moment, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram noted, "the Rangers are in a holding pattern. They aren't buyers or sellers, but rather are observers to see what will happen to a team that is nearing full health in the rotation and is at full health offensively."

Grade: C

Seattle Mariners (39-41)

Speaking of injury-bitten teams on the buy/sell bubble, the Seattle Mariners have lost four straight to dip below .500. They rank fifth in the AL in runs scored, and ace Felix Hernandez has shown some positive progress in two starts since coming off the disabled list.

The Mariners' rotten DL luck and continued mediocre play, however, have sent the ship off course.

Grade: C-

Oakland Athletics (35-43)

Considering they have the worst run differential in the Junior Circuit at minus-73, it's actually impressive the Oakland A's are "only" eight games under .500.

The story in the East Bay this summer, however, will be where key trade pieces such as right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso end up. Let the sell-off commence.

Grade: D+