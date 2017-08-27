    Jeremy Hill Suffers Ankle Injury in Preseason Game vs. Redskins

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's preseason contest against Washington at FedExField.

    Geoff Hobson of the team's official website reported the news.

    Despite this setback, Hill has been durable throughout his career and missed just one game in his first three seasons. He tallied 1,124 rushing yards as a rookie in 2014 and followed that effort up with two straight seasons of more than 800 total yards from scrimmage and at least nine touchdowns.

    Hill is a powerful back who can pick up short yardage in between the tackles with his ability to shed defenders. However, the Bengals still have other options in Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon at the running back spot, and each of them can serve as more dangerous weapons in the aerial attack.

    While Bernard and Mixon may not match Hill's power as an inside runner, they give quarterback Andy Dalton another option if the pocket is breaking down or the receivers are covered down field.

    Hill gives Cincinnati's backfield a more complete feel moving forward, but Mixon and Bernard can shoulder the load until he is ready to return.

