Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Birth of Twin Boys After Confederations Cup Loss

While Portugal crashed out of the 2017 Confederations Cup at the hands of Chile on Wednesday, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo had reason to be happy after he announced the birth of his twin boys.

Ronaldo made the announcement on his official Facebook page, with the Daily Mail's Rory O'Callaghan providing a translation:

"I was in the service of the national team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national selector had an attitude today that sensitized me and I will not forget.

"I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

Per O'Callaghan, Ronaldo has been released from the national team to be with his children, and as a result, he'll miss Portugal's third-place play-off on Sunday, which will be against either Germany or Mexico.

Portuguese television network SIC (via The Independent) first reported June 10 that Ronaldo had become the father of twins via a surrogate.

Ronaldo's oldest son, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010. Ronaldo could be set to become a father once again in the coming months, as his partner Georgina Rodriguez is "rumoured to be five months pregnant," according to O'Callaghan.

In May, the 32-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of him holding Rodriguez's stomach, prompting speculation she is expecting:

The birth of his twins continues what has been a busy past 12 months for the Portugal international.

This time last year, Ronaldo was in the process of helping his national team win Euro 2016, and in December, he earned his fourth Ballon d'Or. Earlier in the month, he scored twice to propel Real Madrid to their 12th European Cup, completing a domestic and continental double.