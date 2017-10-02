Bills WR Jordan Matthews Reportedly Will Undergo Thumb Surgery

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews will miss at least a month after surgery on his thumb.

Sal Capaccio of WGR550 reported the news.

Matthews emerged as one of the Philadelphia Eagles' most reliable playmakers after they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He racked up 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns across his first three NFL seasons. He was traded to the Bills during the preseason after Buffalo dealt away Sammy Watkins.

The 25-year-old Vanderbilt product has also remained mostly durable during his time at the professional level. He's played in 46 of a possible 48 regular-season games since 2014. He did miss action with an ankle issue last year, however, and has more recently dealt with knee tendinitis.

Rookie Zay Jones and Andre Holmes should see a lion's share of the WR targets from quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It may also lead to an uptick in playing time for Brandon Tate and Kaelin Clay in the short term.