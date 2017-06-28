Wayde van Niekerk Breaks 300m Record at IAAF World Challenge League

Wayde van Niekerk Breaks 300m Record at IAAF World Challenge LeagueJune 28, 2017
Wayde van Niekerk has set a new world record for the 300 metres, after a strong finish in the IAAF World Challenge League in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday:
Runner's World SA confirmed the South African's historic time:
Wayde van Niekerk has broken the world best time in the 300m IAAF World Challenge League in Ostrava finishing in 30.81 🎉 🇿🇦2017-6-28 18:07:26
Van Niekerk, the Olympic 400 metre champion, has now bested the mark Michael Johnson held in the 300m event since 2000. He is also ahead of Usain Bolt, with the IAA official Twitter account detailing history's swiftest times in this event:
World all-time 300m list 30.81 @WaydeDreamer 30.85 @MJGold 30.97 @usainbolt 31.23 @lashawnmerritt 31.44 Isaac Makwala https://t.co/emhebK95qA2017-6-28 18:07:21
As Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports pointed out, this isn't the first time Van Niekerk has broken a record set by Johnson: "Van Niekerk, who broke Johnson’s 400m world record of 43.18 in Rio with a 43.03, ran 30.81 seconds in Ostrava."
While this record is a commendable achievement on its own, it's far from the only milestone Van Niekerk has set. He also holds these distinctions in other races:
.@WaydeDreamer is now the first man in history to go: sub-10 for 100m sub-20 for 200m sub-31 for 300m sub-44 for 400m2017-6-28 18:13:36
The latest record is further evidence of Van Niekerk's burgeoning dominance of major events in track and field.