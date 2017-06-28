Former Indiana RB Kiante Enis Sentenced for Sex with 13-Year-Old Girl

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Former Indiana running back Kiante Enis pleaded guilty to child solicitation and had two counts of child molestation dropped Wednesday, according to Douglas Walker of the Indianapolis Star, after engaging in sexual activities with a 13-year-old girl.

Enis will serve 240 days in jail and 240 days of home detention as a part of his plea agreement. He'll also serve two years of probation.

"It’s really embarrassing," Enis told Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney, per Walker. "I feel like I let my family down and my supporters down."

Enis told authorities he didn't know the girl's age the first time they had sex in March 2016, according to Walker, but then had sex with her two more times after learning of her age. The girl confirmed that the sex had been consensual, however.

Walker was dismissed from the Indiana football program after his arrest and also lost his scholarship at the university. Per Walker's report, he will be permitted to join a work-release program while serving his sentence.