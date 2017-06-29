Boston Red Sox: 5 Blockbuster Trades They Can Make in July

1 of 5

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Red Sox desperately need help at the hot corner.

Pablo Sandoval has been a disaster, hitting .212 with a .622 OPS and languishing for long stretches on the disabled list. Brock Holt is on the 60-day DL with vertigo, and Deven Marrero sits atop the depth chart with his .167 average.

There are options on the trade market, ranging from intriguing-but-flawed (the Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier) to tantalizing-but-unlikely (the Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson).

Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals falls in the middle of that spectrum. The 28-year-old has hit 19 home runs, putting him on pace to blow past his career-best total of 22, set in his All-Star 2015 season, and owns an .832 OPS. Compare that to Sandoval's mark of .622 or Marrero's cool .508.

Moustakas is an impending free agent, meaning he would be a rental. And it's possible the Royals, who are 38-38 but just 2.5 games out in the American League Central, will opt to make one more run.

If K.C. slips a bit in the standings, however, Boston should be able to put together an acceptable package without moving any of its highest-rated prospects.

Something centered around powerful third baseman Michael Chavis (Boston's No. 6 overall prospect, per MLB.com) could be enough to pique the Royals' interest and shore up the Sox's most glaring weakness.