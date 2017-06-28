Clinton Portis Talks Urge to Commit Murder, Bankruptcy in SI Interview

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

In an interview with Brian Burnsed of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, former NFL running back Clinton Portis recounted considering murder as a means of revenge for going bankrupt.

According to Burnsed, nearly all of the money Portis handed over to a group of men to manage and make safe investments with in 2013 disappeared, which resulted in his contemplating murder.

"It wasn't no beat up," Portis said. "It was kill."

Portis discussed sitting in his car outside a Washington, D.C., office building with a pistol in his possession in hopes of confronting one of the investors who squandered his money.

A trio of financial advisers—Jeff Rubin, Jinesh Brahmbhatt and Fuad Ahmed—allegedly steered Portis toward faulty investments that resulted in millions lost for the former running back.

In his 2015 bankruptcy filings, Portis made potential claims of $11 million against them, but he believes it is unlikely he will recover anything close to that number.

Along with investment issues, Burnsed wrote in detail about Portis' lavish spending on cars, houses, clothing and trips, all of which contributed to his eventual bankruptcy.

Despite the losses, Portis told Burnsed he believes he can earn much of it back through a broadcasting career and appearance fees.

Portis also told Burnsed that he sustained more than 10 concussions during his career and is eligible to receive compensation as part of the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement if he displays the requisite symptoms.

Rather than attempting to collect, however, Portis said he'd rather not know if there's anything seriously wrong with him: "F--k that concussion money. I'm scared. I'm really scared of the results."

The 35-year-old Portis played nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins and was named to two Pro Bowls.

He topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season on six occasions, including three campaigns of 1,500 or more yards in his first four NFL seasons.

Portis last played during the 2010 season and retired having earned $43.1 million, per Burnsed.