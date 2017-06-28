Phil Jackson's Future with Knicks Reportedly Being Weighed by James Dolan

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Phil Jackson's tenure as the president of the New York Knicks is reportedly coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical cited league sources who said New York owner James Dolan was "weighing" Jackson's future with the team. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted clarity on Jackson's future with the team is expected Wednesday morning.

Shelburne then gave an indication as to what is expected to happen:

Sources indicated to ESPN's Ian Begley that for a significant part of the season, "some close to Dolan had been pushing him to consider firing Jackson."

Wojnarowski noted "Dolan has become increasingly concerned about Jackson's fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the franchise, especially in the aftermath of Jackson entertaining trades for Kristaps Porzingis."

In April, Begley and Shelburne of ESPN.com reported "the Knicks and Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of his contract this spring."

Despite the latest reports, Begley and Shelburne also noted Dolan said he planned on honoring Jackson's five-year contract during a radio interview in February.

However, it is impossible to call Jackson's tenure as team president a success at this point. The Knicks are an abysmal 80-166 in three full seasons under his watch and have yet to finish one campaign with more than 32 wins. They also fired head coach Derek Fisher during the 2015-16 season and didn't show many signs of progression in 2016-17 under Jeff Hornacek.

The most recent season was a disaster for more reasons than just the 31-51 record.

Knicks legend Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden during a nationally televised contest, the immediate future of star Carmelo Anthony has been an open question for months and Jackson reportedly dangled bright spot Kristaps Porzingis in trade discussions.

According to Begley, Jackson "has made it clear" he wants to trade Anthony, who touts a no-trade clause in his contract. Sources told ESPN's Marc Stein the wingman has "tried to engage the Knicks in recent buyout discussions" so he could sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Begley.

As for the 21-year-old Porzingis, Wojnarowski previously reported Jackson was considering trading him after he skipped a season-ending exit meeting because he was "frustrated with the level of dysfunction within the franchise."

Jackson is an 11-time NBA champion as a head coach, but he hasn't found a way to replicate that success in New York's front office. The Knicks seem to need a change of direction, and Dolan not bringing Jackson back as the president would certainly qualify.