Danny Woodhead Reportedly Has Hamstring Injury, RB Could Miss Rest of Preseason

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is dealing with an apparent hamstring injury.

Zrebiec added that he isn't sure if Woodhead will play again in the preseason, but the hope is he will be available for Week 1 of the regular season.

News of Woodhead's latest injury comes after he suffered a torn ACL last September that limited him to two games for the Chargers organization in 2016.

Woodhead is expected to be Baltimore's pass-catching specialist in a committee that includes Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon—who will serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.



Woodhead's last full season came in 2015, and he was highly productive with career highs of 80 receptions for 755 yards and six touchdowns.

If Woodhead's injury impacts his availability for the regular season, West figures to shoulder the bulk of the workload, while Bobby Rainey could fill in as the primary pass-catching option out of the backfield.

