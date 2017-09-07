Danny Amendola Leaves Game vs. Chiefs with Possible Concussion

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola suffered a possible concussion in Thursday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Patriots said Amendola would not return because of a head injury, and Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal noted NBC's Michele Tafoya said on the broadcast the receiver was "in the locker room and appears to be in concussion protocol."

Durability has been a concern with Amendola in the past, as he played just one game in 2011 and 12 last year. He appeared in all 16 contests in just two of his first eight seasons in the league.

When healthy, he can be a productive piece in New England's formidable offense. He tallied a career-high four touchdown catches last year and notched 648 receiving yards in 2015.

Fortunately for New England, there are plenty of other targets for quarterback Tom Brady in the aerial attack.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the most difficult matchups in the league, and receivers Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett can all shoulder more of the load with Amendola out.

While New England is more dangerous when Amendola is healthy and on the field, it has enough pieces to survive if the 31-year-old must miss any time.