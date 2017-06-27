Former MLB Pitcher Anthony Young Dies at Age 51

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young died after previously being diagnosed with a brain tumor, the team announced Tuesday.

He was 51.

"Anthony was a true gentleman," former Mets pitcher Turk Wendell said, per the team's release. "At this year's fantasy camp, he told us he had a brain tumor. That was Anthony. He never ran away from anything."

Lenny Harris, who also spent time with the Mets during his 18-year MLB career, expressed his condolences on Twitter:

Young joined the Mets in 1991 and proceeded to spend three seasons in the Big Apple before he latched on with the Chicago Cubs for the 1994-95 campaigns. Young lost an MLB record 27 games in a row from 1992 to '93. His death occurred on the anniversary of breaking the consecutive loss record, which came on June 27, 1993 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-handed pitcher also played for the Houston Astros in 1996 before calling it quits.

All told, Young went 15-48 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.387 WHIP, 245 strikeouts and 167 walks over the course of six seasons.