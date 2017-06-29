New York Yankees: 5 Fresh Trade Ideas to Stop the Slump

0 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New York Yankees escaped regression's cruel grip for over two months. Now that the laws of probability are making up for lost time, they're fading fast.

Aaron Judge remains MLB's stronger version of The Incredible Hulk, but his teammates are struggling to sustain a start perfect beyond most pundits' expectations. By losing 11 of their last 15 games, they squandered their American League East lead to the Boston Red Sox, who are now tied for first place.

New York will attempt to stop the bleeding with a youth influx. The club recently promoted Tyler Austin, Tyler Wade and Miguel Andujar to replace ineffective (Chris Carter) and injured (Starlin Castro and Matt Holliday) veterans. Yet, if the Yankees want to return to the postseason, they need to scour the trade market for a corner infielder.

CC Sabathia's hamstring injury and Michael Pineda's return to infuriating inconsistency could also cause general manager Brian Cashman to seek a significant starting pitcher. And although a bullpen led by Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances was designed to dominate Tyler Clippard's disastrous June also places extra relief pitching on the bottom of New York's wish list.

With roughly a month remaining before July 31's non-waiver trade deadline, let's construct five hypothetical trades which would help the Yankees reverse their slump.