MLB Midseason Position Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 First Basemen

The first base position is home to some of the game's biggest stars.

Anthony Rizzo, Miguel Cabrera, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman are unquestionably among the biggest names in the sport.

However, this season, it's also been home to some of the league's biggest surprises.

Who would have guessed that Yonder Alonso, Justin Smoak, Logan Morrison and Eric Thames would all put together All-Star-caliber seasons and Ryan Zimmerman would return from the depths to post MVP-caliber numbers?

Ahead we've set out to rank the top 30 first basemen here at the midway point of the 2017 season.

A few things to consider before we get started:

League averages: For the sake of reference, the league average triple-slash line for a first baseman this season is .267/.348/.495.

Eligibility: To be considered for inclusion, a player must have played at least 51 percent of his games at the first base position this season.

Preseason Rank: Included is a look at where each player stood in our preseason rankings, which can be found here.

The other important thing to note is that the goal here was to identify the 30 best first basemen for the 2017 season and the 2017 season alone.

Is someone like Miguel Cabrera a better bet to produce going forward than Matt Adams?

Probably, but that's not what this is about—it's about ranking players based on their performance so far this season.

