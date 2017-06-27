LSU Pitcher Jared Poche's Father Saves Life of Fan During College World Series

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Dr. Jerry Poche, the father of LSU starting pitcher Jared Poche, was among the individuals who helped save the life of an elderly fan at the 2017 College World Series on Monday night.

Luke Johnson of the Advocate noted Poche was joined by Jimmy Roy, the dad of LSU strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy, and they helped revive the fan before paramedics got to the scene.

"The man died," the elder Poche said. "He didn't have a pulse; he didn't have nothing. It looks like, luckily, we got him back."

At last update, the man involved, who the LSU fathers estimated was around 80 years old, was in stable condition, according to Poche.

"The main thing is, when he left in the stretcher, he was conscious and nobody was doing compressions," he told the Advocate. "It looked like he was going to make it. They brought him to the emergency room and I talked to the senior paramedic over here at TD Ameritrade [Park], and he said the old man is stable. That's awesome."

Jimmy Roy added, "He's alive now. He was done. He was done. He wasn't breathing; he didn't have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back."

Florida went on to win Game 1 of the CWS championship series by a 4-3 score. The Gators are now one victory away from their first national title.

Meanwhile, Jared Poche is the scheduled starter for Game 2 Tuesday night as the Tigers attempt to stave off elimination and force a deciding Game 3.