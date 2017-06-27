Serena Williams Poses Naked in Pregnancy Photoshoot for Vanity Fair Cover

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Serena Williams is baring it all on the cover of the August 2017 edition of Vanity Fair, as the tennis great took part in a nude photo shoot.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Vanity Fair, Williams is proudly showing her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy in April:

Per Vanity Fair, Serena is now just over six months pregnant.

The 35-year-old Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, but she missed the French Open and is set to be out the remainder of the campaign.

In April, Serena indicated in an Instagram post that she intends to return to tennis:

Williams' 23 Grand Slam singles titles are the most in the Open Era, and she trails only Margaret Court's 24 on the all-time list.

Per Becky Pemberton of the Sun, Williams' publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed that Serena's baby is due in the fall after Grand Slam season.