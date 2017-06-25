Erin Andrews Marries Former NHL Star Jarret Stoll in Montana Wedding

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews married former NHL forward Jarret Stoll on Saturday in Montana, People's Lindsay Kimble and Julie Jordan reported.

Us Weekly shared a photo from the ceremony:

Andrews' sister, Kendra, and celebrity stylist Victoria Trilling shared photos of the Andrews family at the ceremony:

Andrews and Stoll became engaged in December after having been together since 2012.

In January, Andrews revealed she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent surgery last November to treat the problem. Speaking with Health's Amy Spencer, she said the diagnosis was a turning point in her and Stoll's relationship.

"We hadn't even been discussing marriage," Andrews said. "We hadn't discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you—because you have an oncologist saying to you, 'We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.' I'm like, 'Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we're spending our lives together.' And he was amazing."