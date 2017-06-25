Jordan Spieth Hits Incredible Shot on 18th Hole, Wins Travelers Championship

Forget about a hole-in-one.

Jordan Spieth's shot from the sand on the 18th hole Sunday to win the 2017 Travelers Championship in a playoff against Daniel Berger was simply astounding.

There aren't many cooler things than a walk-off hit in baseball to end a game, but Spieth's walk-off chip shot is certainly up there.

What might be even more amazing than the shot itself was fellow PGA golfer Justin Thomas' tweet moments before the shot occurred.

Call it destiny if you want. This clip will be on Spieth's career highlight reel forever.