Jason Peters Carted Off Field in Air Cast After Suffering Leg Injury vs Redskins

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Peters was carted off the field with "his lower leg immobilized in an air cast." Rapoport called the scene "horrific."

The Eagles announced Peters was out for the remainder of the contest with a knee injury.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reacted to the setback:

The Eagles' anchor on the blind side since 2009, Peters has been a constant at left tackle through several regime changes in the City of Brotherly Love.

In 2016, Peters maintained that status. According to Pro Football Focus, the nine-time Pro Bowler finished last season as the top-rated offensive lineman and the top-rated pass-blocker the Birds had to offer.

Thanks to that consistency, Peters earned an extension through the 2019 season that will allow him to play out the remainder of his career in Philadelphia.

Now more than six games into the 2017 season, Peters has continued to flash vintage form at 35 years old as the fulcrum of a front five tasked with protecting quarterback Carson Wentz.

If Peters is forced to watch from the sideline, head coach Doug Pederson will likely shift Lane Johnson to left tackle and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to Johnson's familiar post at right tackle.

