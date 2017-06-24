John Farrell Ejected for Getting in Umpire's Face During Red Sox vs. Angels

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell wasn't shy about giving the umpire a piece of his mind during Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

However, that passion got him booted.

After umpire Bill Miller called Fernando Abad for a balk, the Angels' Cameron Maybin scored to give Los Angeles a 5-1, seventh-inning lead.

Farrell disagreed with the balk call and lost it, resulting in a heated debate that landed him nose-to-nose with Miller:

The incident couldn't rally Farrell's club, however, as the Red Sox eventually lost 6-3.

