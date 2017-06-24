Roberto Osuna Says He's Dealing with Mental Illness, Feeling 'Anxious and Lost'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna said Saturday he's dealing with a mental illness that's caused him to feel "anxious and lost" in recent days.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet passed along comments from the 22-year-old closer, who said he's never felt this way in the past.

"I'm not myself right now," Osuna said. "I don't know how to explain it. I'm just a little bit lost right now."

The Mexican right-hander last pitched in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. He threw a scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout to pick up his 19th save.

In Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Blue Jays blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning without Osuna, which raised questions about his status.

Afterward, Jays manager John Gibbons said the reliever wasn't feeling well and added, "that's all you need to know," per TSN.

Kansas City scored four runs off Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off win.

Osuna is in the midst of his third consecutive strong season. He's registered a 2.48 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and just three walks in 29 innings across 31 appearances. He's converted 19 of his 22 save opportunities.

It's unclear whether he will be placed on the disabled list. Tepera and Danny Barnes are the top candidates to fill in for Osuna.