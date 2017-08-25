    Julian Edelman Carted Off After Suffering Knee Injury in Preseason vs. Lions

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
    Focus On Sport/Getty Images

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field with an apparent non-contact knee injury, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer

    He was later carted off the field after undergoing a medical evaluation on the sideline, per CSNNE.com's Phil Perry, and the Patriots announced he was questionable to return for the contest.       

    Edelman has transformed from a versatile, niche weapon into the Pats' most dependable receiver since the franchise selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He racked up 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns during the 2016 campaign.

    He's also remained mostly durable since becoming a high-volume target in 2013. The only extended absence since then came in 2015 due to foot surgery. He played all 16 regular-season games and three playoff contests during the team's Super Bowl run last year.

    If the 31-year-old Kent State product is forced to the sideline with the latest ailment, offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks figures to take over as Tom Brady's top receiver. Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola could all see some extra targets too.

    Ultimately, the Patriots feature enough depth on offense to keep putting up big numbers, even without Edelman. The aerial attack probably won't be quite as efficient moving the sticks on third down until their top possession target returns, though.               

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Spencer Ware (Knee) Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beast Mode on Mentoring Young RBs: 'I'm Their Daddy'

      NBCS Bay Area
      via NBCS Bay Area
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vick Joins FOX Sports as NFL Studio Analyst

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brown Supports Kap, Disagrees with Anthem Protest

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report