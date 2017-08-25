Julian Edelman Carted Off After Suffering Knee Injury in Preseason vs. Lions

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field with an apparent non-contact knee injury, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

He was later carted off the field after undergoing a medical evaluation on the sideline, per CSNNE.com's Phil Perry, and the Patriots announced he was questionable to return for the contest.

Edelman has transformed from a versatile, niche weapon into the Pats' most dependable receiver since the franchise selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He racked up 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns during the 2016 campaign.

He's also remained mostly durable since becoming a high-volume target in 2013. The only extended absence since then came in 2015 due to foot surgery. He played all 16 regular-season games and three playoff contests during the team's Super Bowl run last year.

If the 31-year-old Kent State product is forced to the sideline with the latest ailment, offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks figures to take over as Tom Brady's top receiver. Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola could all see some extra targets too.

Ultimately, the Patriots feature enough depth on offense to keep putting up big numbers, even without Edelman. The aerial attack probably won't be quite as efficient moving the sticks on third down until their top possession target returns, though.