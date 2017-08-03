Ryan Tannehill Taken to Locker Room with Apparent Knee Injury After Fall

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left practice Thursday after suffering an apparent left leg injury, according to ESPN.com's James Walker.

Per Walker, Tannehill fell awkwardly while scrambling before being taken to the locker room. The left leg was the same one in which he suffered a significant knee injury last season.

After practice, Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said he didn't know the severity of the injury, per Walker. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins are "concerned" about Tannehill after the fall.

Tannehill started all 16 games for the Dolphins in each of his first four NFL seasons, but that streak was derailed in 2016 when he suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss the final three games in December, as well as Miami's playoff game.

In the 13 games he was healthy enough for, Tannehill completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Dolphins to an 8-5 start.

If Tannehill has to watch from the sideline again, Matt Moore should slide in under center and operate as Miami's stopgap solution at quarterback.

In four appearances (including three starts) last season, Moore went 2-1 as he threw for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks.