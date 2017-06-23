USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar to Stand Trial for Sexual Assault Charges

JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Larry Nassar, a doctor who worked for both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, will stand trial for charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault by six gymnasts.

The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Judge Donald Allen Jr. made the ruling Friday. Nassar has maintained his innocence, saying he didn't have "any inappropriate contact" with the gymnasts he treated.

Nassar is facing a total of four criminal cases in Michigan related to the alleged abuse, according to the AP. The report noted he's also facing lawsuits from "dozens" of women and girls and has had federal charges brought against him for possession of child pornography.

"He convinced these girls that this was some type of legitimate treatment," assistant attorney general Angela Povilaitis said in court. "Why would they question him? Why would they question this gymnastics god?"

Lauren Gibbons of MLive.com reported the case sent to trial Friday includes 12 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, eight for victims from 13 to 15 and four related to victims under 13.

Gibbons added Nassar will remain in custody after his legal team turned down an arraignment. A trial date wasn't immediately announced.