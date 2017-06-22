Donald Trump Officially Names Jets Owner Woody Johnson Ambassador to Britain

Mel Evans/Associated Press

President Donald Trump officially named New York Jets owner Woody Johnson the ambassador to the United Kingdom on Thursday.

David Martosko of the Daily Mail passed along a statement that recognized Johnson as the CEO of the Johnson company and the Jets:

This comes after Gardiner Harris and Ben Shpigel of the New York Times reported in January that Trump would name Johnson—one of the president's "oldest friends"—to the position.

Harris and Shpigel described the ambassador to the UK as a typically "plum assignment" but acknowledged it could be more difficult moving forward as Prime Minister Theresa May looks to transition Britain out of the European Union.

Johnson has been involved in the political scene for years, and Harris and Shpigel said he helped with fundraising for Mitt Romney's failed presidential run in 2012. Johnson also served as a fundraiser for Trump during the 2016 election.

As for his Jets, they have missed the playoffs the last six seasons and continue to play second fiddle to the defending champion New England Patriots in the AFC East.