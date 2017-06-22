2017 NBA Draft Grades for Every Pick

1 of 25

This is what The Process was all about.

Even if Markelle Fultz couldn't lead the Washington Huskies to March Madness—or even get close, for that matter—he's a legitimate stud. His 6'4" frame gives him plenty of size, and his eye-popping athleticism will only make him tougher for opposing point guards to check. Then you include shooting touch, impressive handles, quality court vision and a knack for finishing plays at the hoop, and he becomes close to a complete package.

No matter who Fultz plays with in Philadelphia, he'll fit in. He can defer touches to Ben Simmons and thrive as an off-ball weapon. He can run pick-and-rolls with Joel Embiid and take advantage of any defensive set, either splitting a double-team or waiting to make a perfectly timed pocket pass to the rim-running big. It all works.

The Sixers paid a steep price to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Boston Celtics by parting with this year's No. 3 selection and another first-rounder to be conveyed in the future (which season depends on how the complicated protections shake out). But Fultz has been the overwhelming favorite to come off the board first throughout the draft process, and they shouldn't regret giving up so much to move away from perpetual tanking with another potential superstar.

Philly trusted The Process for a long time. Now, it's ready to see some results.

Grade: A+