NHL Awards 2017 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Ten days after the Pittsburgh Penguins hoisted the Stanley Cup for the second straight year, the NHL honored its best and brightest Wednesday night at the 2017 NHL Awards show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony brought out nearly every notable player in the league, all of whom turned in their sweaters for suits.

Connor McDavid, who just turned 20 in January, walked away as the biggest winner of the night. He took home the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, which Wayne Gretzky presented in a full-circle moment for the Edmonton Oilers franchise.

To many, McDavid is viewed as this generation's Gretzky—a second chance to do things right after the greatest hockey player in history left the franchise under unfortunate circumstances. Twitter reacted with the appropriate level of praise for both parties:

McDavid is the first Oiler to win the Hart Trophy since Mark Messier in 1989-90. He, Gretzky and Messier are the only three players in Oilers history to take home the award. McDavid, who finished the regular season with an NHL-high 100 points, was also named the Ted Lindsay Award winner for best player, as voted on by his peers.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky came away with his second Vezina Trophy. The 28-year-old finished 2016-17 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .931 save percentage, both of which were NHL bests. Bobrovsky's first win came during the 2012-13 season, and he's the only active goaltender with multiple Vezinas on his mantle.

The Blue Jackets provided a number of stats about what made his season special:

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks won his first Norris Trophy after one of the best offensive seasons for a defensemen in recent years. Burns was tasked with being the offensive catalyst at times for the Sharks, putting up an NHL-high 76 points (29 goals and 47 assists) for a defenseman.

Patrice Bergeron was once again recognized for his defensive excellence, winning his fourth Selke Trophy. The Boston Bruins star has won the Selke three of the last four years and is now tied with Bob Gainey for the most all time.

Congratulations flowed in his direction:

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews won the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year and will hope to join McDavid as the next big star in Canada.

Overall, though, the night—and the NHL for that matter—got a great look at its future when McDavid walked away with a pair of trophies.

2017 NHL Awards Results

Selke Trophy (Defensive Forward): Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy (Defenseman): Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership): Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets

Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year): Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

General Manager of the Year Award: David Poile, Nashville Predators

Jack Adams Award (Head coach): John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Dedication): Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators

Lady Byng Trophy (Sportsmanship): Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Vezina Trophy (Goaltender): Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Hart Trophy (MVP): Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers