Boris Becker Declared Bankrupt over Outstanding Debt from 2015

Patrik Lundin/Getty Images

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt after failing to repay a debt outstanding since October 2015.

According to the Press Association (via the Guardian), a request from the 49-year-old German's lawyers for Becker to be given "a last chance" to pay the debt was denied on Wednesday by Registrar Christine Derrett at Bankruptcy Court in London.

Derrett recalled seeing Becker play on Centre Court at Wimbledon but concluded there was not credible evidence he could repay the debt soon and so did not adjourn the case, as requested, for another 28 days.

"One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand," she said.

Per the Press Association's report, private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co made the bankruptcy application, while Becker's lawyers attempted to prove he would be able to pay off the debt, in part by remortgaging a property in Majorca, Spain, to raise €6 million (£5.3 million).

Becker retired from tennis after a stellar career in 1999 and has since worked as a television commentator and, between 2013 and 2016, as former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's coach.