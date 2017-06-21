Marian Hossa Reportedly Could Retire over Equipment Allergy, out for Next Season

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward Marian Hossa's career may be in jeopardy due to an allergy to his equipment, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Wednesday.

Hossa has reportedly been on medication to neutralize the allergy, but doctors have long-term concerns about his health if he continues to take it, which could lead to his retirement.

The Blackhawks later confirmed Hossa will not play next season as he deals with the allergy. Hossa issued a statement in the team release which reads in part:

Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder. Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in the release that the team strongly supports Hossa's decision based on the "dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness."

With regard to the allergy, an anonymous source told Friedman: "It's only funny to anyone who's never had it."

The 38-year-old Hossa has played 19 NHL seasons, and he is coming off a 2016-17 campaign that saw him register 26 goals and 19 assists for 45 points.

He remains a productive, complementary player for the Blackhawks, and he still has four years remaining at an annual cap hit of $5.275 million, per NHLNumbers.com.

On his career, Hossa has put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers with 525 goals and 609 assists for 1,134 points.

Hossa also has 149 points in 205 career playoff games, has won three Stanley Cups and has played in five NHL All-Star Games.