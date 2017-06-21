10 Realistic 2017 NBA Draft Night Trades

1 of 10

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Yes, the Lakers used D’Angelo Russell (in part) to dump Timofey Mozgov’s salary on the Brooklyn Nets. And yes, as Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding noted, that amounts to “selling low” on a mercurial 21-year-old with evident (if inconsistent) talent as a scorer and passer.

But if there’s any consolation for Lakers Nation, it’s this: Of all the dominos that may fall in L.A.’s favor, this is just the first.

Next up? Paul George. According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, George’s camp made it crystal clear to the Indiana Pacers that the All-Star will leave the Circle City next summer as a free agent.

“George hasn’t requested a trade before he can opt out of his 2018-19 contract,” Woj wrote, “but did have his agent, Aaron Mintz, tell new Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that he wanted to be forthright on his plans and spare the franchise any confusion about his intentions, league sources told The Vertical.”

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Lakers will see if they can land George, who’s yearning for a return to his Southern California roots, in exchange for the two late first-round picks they now have (Nos. 27 and 28) and either Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle. Depending on how the market shakes out, L.A. may have to give up both youngsters along with those picks to pry PG-13 from the Pacers a year early.

If that’s what it takes to land a franchise superstar without sacrificing Brandon Ingram or the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, the juice could be well worth the squeeze for the Purple and Gold.