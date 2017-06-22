2017 NBA Mock Draft: Final 2-Round Predictions

33 of 33

Morry Gash/Associated Press

51. Denver Nuggets (via Thunder): Damyean Dotson (Houston, SG, Senior)

Dotson's 108 threes his senior year help him get drafted in the second round. If he can defend his position and continue to shoot, Dotson could be a sneaky specialist waiting in the 50s.

52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards): Davon Reed (Miami, SG, Senior)

Reed's shooting consistency is an interesting selling point that's flown under the radar. He could be a three-and-D wing who's fallen through the cracks.

53. Boston Celtics (via Cavaliers): Aleksandar Vezenkov (Bulgaria, PF, 1995)

Vezenkov's stretch-4 potential is worth looking into. Defense is an issue, but he's been one of the top young shooters overseas.

54. Phoenix Suns (via Raptors): Cameron Oliver (Nevada, PF, Sophomore)

Three-point shooting and shot-blocking make Oliver one of the more interesting second-round names. He'll have to find a way to compensate for limited shot-creativity.

55. Utah Jazz: Monte Morris (Iowa State, PG, Senior)

One of college basketball's top point guards, Monte Morris will try to find a backup gig by tapping into his basketball IQ.

56. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Devin Robinson (Florida, SF/PF, Junior)

If it works out for Robinson, he'll become a consistent three-point shooter and versatile defender. But at this point, we've only see it in flashes through three years.

57. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics): Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina, SG, Senior)

Thornwell's NCAA tournament run improved his recognition, but there are still too many holes in his NBA pitch. He'll try to make a roster with his defense and toughness.

58. New York Knicks (via Rockets): Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga, PG, Junior)

The Knicks grab Williams-Goss for his leadership and look to groom him into the second unit's point guard.

59. San Antonio Spurs: Kobi Simmons (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Simmons is completely raw, but size and athleticism for a point guard suggest he's worth stashing in the G-League.

60. Atlanta Hawks (via Warriors): VJ Beachem (Notre Dame, SG, Senior)

Beachem has enough size and a smooth enough stroke to justify looking at as a possible shooting specialist in the second round.

Stats and measurements via ESPN.com, RealGM.com, NBA.com, Hoop-Math.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.

Jonathan Wasserman covers the NBA draft for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @NBADraftWass.