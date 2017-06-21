Oakland Raiders Players Most Likely to Be Cut Before 2017 Season

0 of 6

There's a rising difficulty in making the Oakland Raiders' final 53-man depth chart since Jack Del Rio took over as head coach. The Silver and Black have flipped the roster to include productive early-round picks, flourishing free agents and undrafted gems.

As a result, it's a large game of musical chairs to make the cut in September when the coaching staff puts together the regular-season roster.

For undrafted free agents, Oakland looks like the land of opportunity. Despite not hearing their names called on draft day in the previous year, second-year guys such as running back Jalen Richard and defensive tackle Darius Latham have opportunities to carve out significant roles in 2017.

For a team that uses offseason competition to ensure the best players earn a spot on the depth chart, every veteran immediately goes on notice.

Whether he's on a rookie deal or coming to training camp with five or more years of experience, spots aren't handed to those with impressive resumes—that tells the coaching staff what you've done. Del Rio and his crew want to know what you're bringing to the field for the upcoming year.

Who's likely to miss the 53-man cutoff? Which notable rookies may get the ax but have a chance to resurface during the season when players land on injured reserve?