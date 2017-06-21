Oakland Raiders Players Most Likely to Be Cut Before 2017 SeasonJune 21, 2017
Oakland Raiders Players Most Likely to Be Cut Before 2017 Season
There's a rising difficulty in making the Oakland Raiders' final 53-man depth chart since Jack Del Rio took over as head coach. The Silver and Black have flipped the roster to include productive early-round picks, flourishing free agents and undrafted gems.
As a result, it's a large game of musical chairs to make the cut in September when the coaching staff puts together the regular-season roster.
For undrafted free agents, Oakland looks like the land of opportunity. Despite not hearing their names called on draft day in the previous year, second-year guys such as running back Jalen Richard and defensive tackle Darius Latham have opportunities to carve out significant roles in 2017.
For a team that uses offseason competition to ensure the best players earn a spot on the depth chart, every veteran immediately goes on notice.
Whether he's on a rookie deal or coming to training camp with five or more years of experience, spots aren't handed to those with impressive resumes—that tells the coaching staff what you've done. Del Rio and his crew want to know what you're bringing to the field for the upcoming year.
Who's likely to miss the 53-man cutoff? Which notable rookies may get the ax but have a chance to resurface during the season when players land on injured reserve?
Notable Rookie Cuts
Jylan Ware
On any other team, seventh-rounder Jylan Ware would either compete for a backup role or spend a year on the practice squad before making a regular-season debut.
Unfortunately, the Raiders have a loaded group across the offensive line with tremendous depth at the tackle positions. Four players could win the right tackle job, and Donald Penn will start on the left side barring an injury.
The best-case scenario for Ware would be the practice squad, but the Raiders need to keep players at weaker positions to compensate for poor depth, for example, linebackers and safeties.
According to NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair, fellow rookie offensive tackle David Sharpe took first-ream reps during mandatory minicamp, which suggests he's well ahead of the Alabama State product in a competition for the right tackle spot.
Keon Hatcher
Wide receiver Keon Hatcher would have to climb over Johnny Holton, K.J. Brent and Jaydon Mickens for the No. 5 wide receiver slot. Furthermore, Ishmael Zamora will also compete to land a spot at a crowded position.
Hatcher (44 catches, 743 yards, eight touchdowns) and Zamora (63 catches, 809 yards, eight touchdowns) put up similar numbers in their final collegiate years before coming into the league. The latter poses a bigger threat, literally, when going downfield at 6'4", 215 pounds. Nonetheless, 80 percent of Hatcher's catches have secured first downs, per NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.
Holton made the 53-man roster in the previous year. Mickens and Brent have flashed during organized team activities, per Kyle Martin of the team's official website. Hatcher would have to show out on special teams to earn a practice squad spot, and even then, it's a long shot.
Xavier Woodson-Luster
The Raiders need able bodies at linebacker, but Xavier Woodson-Luster will likely miss the cut as an undersized second-level defender. After the draft, general manager Reggie McKenzie made note of Marquel Lee's ideal size at 6'3", 240 pounds for the middle linebacker spot.
At 219 pounds, the Arkansas State product would fall behind Tyrell Adams and Jelani Jenkins at the inside weak-side linebacker position. Woodson-Luster has an opportunity to make the practice squad, but the front office will likely add another veteran linebacker to the mix, which may push Heeney to compete for snaps on the weak side and lessen the undrafted rookie's chances at making the final roster.
Austin Howard
To avoid beating a dead horse and addressing the $5 million cap relief tied to releasing right tackle Austin Howard, per Overthecap, let's focus on the uncertainty surrounding his availability for training camp.
Bair reported Howard still needs time heal from offseason surgeries, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the field late July:
"Howard's shoulder isn't quite ready. He had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and ailing joint that plagued him most of the 2016 campaign and wasn't cleared to practice by doctors following an exam early last week. Torn labrums take time to completely heal."
Regardless of Howard's contract parameters, a slow start to training camp puts him at a deep disadvantage. There's too much competition to lose a single step in the battle at right tackle. Despite six years of playing experience, Howard should top the list of probable veteran cuts.
Keith McGill
Defensive back Keith McGill may not be able to play out his rookie contract. Despite opportunities to start at cornerback and safety during previous campaigns, he's been limited to special teams and started three games over the past three seasons.
The Raiders addressed the safety position at the top of the previous two drafts with Karl Joseph and Obi Melifonwu. McKenzie also added Shalom Luani, who flashed his coverage skills during mandatory minicamp, per Silver and Black Pride writer Levi Damien:
"Shalom Luani had a couple nice plays on the day. The pick six on Connor Cook and later knocking down a pass from Carr to what appeared to be a wide open Amari Cooper up the left sideline. Luani came flying over from center field to swat the ball down. This is one seventh rounder who is making a serious case for playing time."
Behind linebacker, safety ranks as the second-weakest position on defense. The secondary will depend on Reggie Nelson to cover deep as he turns 34 in September. There's hope for Joseph to surge in his sophomore season. Melifonwu will have to pick up the playbook and familiarize himself with multiple roles quickly, per Bair.
Despite the hopes on a few question marks, McGill has shown he's not equipped to land a spot on defense with less competition at the position during the previous seasons. There's a slim chance the light bulb turns on in his fourth year.
Taiwan Jones
The Raiders lost the previous year's featured running back in Latavius Murray during free agency. Then, the front office added Marshawn Lynch and rookie Elijah Hood. Do the math. Oakland will have three running backs splitting the majority workload. Fullback Jamize Olawale will likely handle a few carries in short-yardage situations as well.
Taiwan Jones' opportunity to become a change-of-pace running back has passed, with DeAndre Washington and Richard putting together solid rookie seasons as dual-threat rushing and receiving assets out of the backfield.
Like the 2016 season, there's little room for Jones to handle significant carries. He ran the ball once for minus-eight yards during the previous season.
With younger players such as linebacker Shilique Calhoun, Melifonwu, Heeney and the No. 5 wideout likely taking snaps on special teams, Jones will find himself on the outside looking in.
Neiron Ball
Did you see No. 58 practicing with the starters during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp? The number doesn't belong to Neiron Ball anymore, it's Tyrell Adams.
Ball's extensive injury history has followed him to the pros. He took his last snap Week 6 of the 2015 season. Nearly two years later, he's still struggling to return to action. Don't count him out, but the rust continues to build as Adams takes advantage of the opportunity. Jelani Jenkins has practiced with the second team over the past month.
Once viewed as a decent cover linebacker, Ball's durability issues will be the only obstacle that keeps him off the roster. In a small glimpse, through six career games, he flashed a versatile skill set.
Nonetheless, the Raiders continue to add impact players via the draft or free agency. Despite Ball's potential when healthy, his slow recovery process raises major concerns. If he's unable to return to the field, he could land on injured reserve, but it's important for him to show the coaching staff something after nearly two years of inactivity.
Giorgio Tavecchio
According to Bair, kicker Sebastian Janikowski doesn't plan to retire anytime soon. Despite his 18-year career as the longest-tenured Raider, the team will likely evaluate the 39-year-old placekicker's season with a careful eye on his accuracy from 40 yards and beyond in a contract year, per Spotrac.
Last season, Janikowski converted on 82 percent of his field-goal attempts. There's an increased importance on fielding a clutch kicker with the new extra-point rules and the 2016 NFL season listing the third-lowest margin for victories, per Sporting News writer Ron Clements. Coming off a trend of close games, it's imperative to have a reliable leg to seal the deal when the offense watches from the sidelines.
Janikowski has converted on 55 percent of his attempts from 50-plus yards. It's not easy to split the uprights from that far, but don't be surprised if the Raiders take a long look at Giorgio Tavecchio after waiving him for the third time in three years.
If Tavecchio shows accuracy and decent power during practices and preseason play, his fourth go-round with the team could become permanent. For now, Janikowski finishes his contract as the starter.
Stats provided by Sports Reference and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.