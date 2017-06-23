Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Who Is the Real 2017 AL East Favorite?

0 of 7

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

No matter their placement in the standings, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have onlookers who assign a grand meaning to their rivalry. For the first time in a while, the feud warrants everyone's attention.

The archrivals have not finished first and second in the American League East since 2009, the last time both prestigious squads made the postseason. Lately, their successes have not intertwined, taking some fizz out of baseball's marquee feud. But this season, both titans are poised to play October baseball.

Although the Bronx Bombers shattered preseason expectations to take an early division lead, the popular preseason favorite is making its move. Losing eight of their last nine games erased the 39-31 Yankees' lead. As of Friday, they're tied for the AL East lead with the 40-32 Red Sox.

These foes don't meet again until after the All-Star break in July, but they are slated to battle in four more monumental series this season. While waiting for their next head-to-head encounter, let's compare both World Series contenders to determine which squad holds the upper hand.