NFL Players Who Deserve Larger Roles in 2017

When you aren't a regular starter on offense or defense and a new team gives you a two-year, $8.5 million contract, you can probably expect an increased role in your new home. That should be the case with new Oakland Raiders weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, who caught a career-high 52 passes for 453 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry on seven attempts last season.

More importantly, of course, Patterson was a force in the return game. He averaged a league-high 31.7 yards per kickoff return and took one back 104 yards for a touchdown and the winning points against the Arizona Cardinals. That earned him a Pro Bowl nod, and he'll again have a chance to play that role with the Raiders.

But Patterson has also been putting on a show on offense at practices this offseason. He caught three touchdown passes in one session last week, sending teammates "into a tizzy," according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"He's a fun tool," offensive coordinator Todd Downing said, per Gehlken. "I won't speak too much about how he was used in the past; that's somebody else's job. But I can tell you that we're going to have fun looking for ways to get him involved in the offense. He's a big, strong, physical, dynamic-with-the-ball-in-his-hands type player, and we're excited to see what he can do for us."

Patterson was on the field for 50.4 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps last season, but that rate should climb in Oakland. No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper is a stud, but fellow starter Michael Crabtree dropped a league-high 13 passes last season, per Pro Football Focus, and Patterson is much more dangerous than last year's No. 3 wideout, Seth Roberts.