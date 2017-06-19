Oklahoma HSBB Coaches Fired After Using School Bus to Buy Beer

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Two basketball coaches from Tishomingo High School in Oklahoma were fired after they drove a bus owned by the school to purchase alcohol, KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported Saturday.

A member of the school board confirmed the coaches used the bus while the team was attending a basketball camp at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma.

"We were pretty upset because we paid money out of pocket to go that camp, because we had to stay for three nights and we had to end up leaving on the second day," said Kyle Miller, a member of the Tishomingo basketball team, per Sydney Gray of KXII in Sherman, Texas.

Miller said the team wasn't aware of what had happened with the bus until a day after the incident.

A clerk from a convenience store alerted officials from Connors State College to the coaches' purchase.

According to MaxPreps, Tishomingo went 7-14 during the 2016-17 season.