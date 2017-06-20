Realistic Expectations for New York Giants Rookies

1 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In first-round draft pick Evan Engram, the Giants are hoping they finally have a tight end who can help stretch the middle of the field.

Engram, the tight end out of Ole Miss, has done his part so far to show just how much of a receiving threat he can be.

He lined up in multiple spots throughout the spring, including split wide, in the slot and in the backfield, and for the majority of the time he didn't disappoint.

The rookie not only put his speed on display by separating from defenders, he also won a fair share of jump-balls against smaller defensive backs, which is exactly what the coaching staff no doubt is hoping to see during the regular season.

Engram's presence will also allow the Giants to be more multiple on offense. In the practices open to the media, the Giants ran quite a bit of two-tight end sets with Engram one of the tight ends either operating on one side by his lonesome or as part of a trip formation.

While Engram was brought on board for his receiving skills, the young man can also block, if asked.

"He shows a very much so willingness to block and to finish and strain the way we're asking our guys to strain," tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride said. "He has a toughness and a willingness to go against anyone on our defense, and I'm hoping that remains through the course of this season."

Expectation: Starting lineup

Stat line: 45 receptions, 625 yards, three touchdowns