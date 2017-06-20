B.S. Meter on Latest NFL Offseason Buzz

1 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The "Super Bowl Hangover" is a real phenomenon. It's been almost a quarter-century since the team that lost the Super Bowl made it back the following year. It's been more than 40 years since a Super Bowl loser won the big game the next year.

Despite being on the wrong side of the worst collapse in Super Bowl history last February, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team has turned the page.

"We're already back at it," Ryan said. "When we started as a team in April, we got together before that as players down in Miami. It was time to move on. It was time to look forward. Anytime that we kind of dwell on that is wasted time. We have to focus on trying to become the best football team that this group can be."

The BS Meter isn't buying it.

Ryan had no choice but to say the Falcons have moved on from the biggest faceplant in Super Bowl history. What's the alternative? "We were up 28-3 and we blew it. WE BLEW IT! OH MY GOD, WE BLEW IT!"

But every time this gets brought up—which will be daily from now until forever—some variation of that thought will likely go through Ryan's head.

When the Falcons play the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 after an opening-week tune-up against the Bears, we'll find out just how hungover they are. Until then, the notion that they aren't still sick about what happened against the Patriots doesn't pass the smell test.

BS Meter: 3.7