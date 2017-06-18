Kevin Durant Responds to Multiple Trash-Talking Fans on Twitter

Kevin Durant Responds to Multiple Trash-Talking Fans on TwitterJune 18, 2017
Now that Kevin Durant has won a championship, he is taking the opportunity to get back at his critics.
The Golden State Warriors star took to Twitter Sunday night to respond to anyone calling him out, leaving a few interesting gems.
Many responses were aimed toward justifying his move in free agency this year:
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@KevinHendizadeh but u wasn't with me shooting in the gym tho, so how do u know my work habits?2017-6-19 01:04:48
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@KevinHendizadeh warriors didn't win it last year2017-6-19 01:19:15
Some were just random or mean:
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@KDsIntellect @mynameis_kaylee I really can't sleep at night but mainly because I've forced myself to STAY WOKE2017-6-18 23:51:51
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@Troy_Mineer1 so I can't even use twitter anymore? Where do I go to get validated?2017-6-19 01:29:31
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@mynameis_kaylee so do u have any friends? Twitter followers don't count, ok?2017-6-19 00:49:51
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@mynameis_kaylee @KDsIntellect somebody is PISSED. Sorry for the damage I caused. Well not really but I hope you get through this rough time2017-6-19 00:01:33
He also explained why exactly he is spending his night talking to anyone who will listen:
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@DexterForHire nah I'm flying right now and the wifi kicked in. I don't have anything else to do2017-6-19 01:44:08
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@iAunshae me either. I got time today though, I ain't ain't have time before but it's time now2017-6-19 00:28:31
Durant took home the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award to cap the Warriors' incredible 16-1 run through the playoffs. After 10 years in the league, the 28-year-old finally has a championship to celebrate.
Although some people might not like the way he did it, it's clear Durant just doesn't care.