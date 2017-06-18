    Kevin Durant Responds to Multiple Trash-Talking Fans on Twitter

    Rob Goldberg
June 18, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 15: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors talks to the fans while they celebrate the Warriors 2017 NBA Championship at The Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center during thier Victory Parade and Rally on June 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Now that Kevin Durant has won a championship, he is taking the opportunity to get back at his critics.

    The Golden State Warriors star took to Twitter Sunday night to respond to anyone calling him out, leaving a few interesting gems.

    Many responses were aimed toward justifying his move in free agency this year:

    Some were just random or mean:

    He also explained why exactly he is spending his night talking to anyone who will listen:

    Durant took home the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award to cap the Warriors' incredible 16-1 run through the playoffs. After 10 years in the league, the 28-year-old finally has a championship to celebrate.

    Although some people might not like the way he did it, it's clear Durant just doesn't care.