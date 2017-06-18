Kevin Durant Responds to Multiple Trash-Talking Fans on Twitter

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Now that Kevin Durant has won a championship, he is taking the opportunity to get back at his critics.

The Golden State Warriors star took to Twitter Sunday night to respond to anyone calling him out, leaving a few interesting gems.

Many responses were aimed toward justifying his move in free agency this year:

Some were just random or mean:

He also explained why exactly he is spending his night talking to anyone who will listen:

Durant took home the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award to cap the Warriors' incredible 16-1 run through the playoffs. After 10 years in the league, the 28-year-old finally has a championship to celebrate.

Although some people might not like the way he did it, it's clear Durant just doesn't care.