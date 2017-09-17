    T.J. Watt Ruled Out vs. Vikings Due to Groin Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on August 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that rookie T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and will not return

    Watt recorded two tackles prior to his exit, and the Steelers were leading Minnesota 20-9 in the third quarter when they announced that he wouldn't return.

    Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Wisconsin and is already stepping out of his brother's shadow.

    After leading the Big Ten with 11.5 sacks last season, the linebacker's game quickly translated to the NFL with two sacks and an interception in his first game. Per ESPN Stats & Info, he was the first player in 30 years to accomplish this feat.

    Unfortunately, the latest injury could put a damper on his development and take a key player off the field for Pittsburgh.

    The Steelers have other options at outside linebacker like James Harrison and Bud Dupree, but they will hope their star rookie will be able to return to the field before too long.

