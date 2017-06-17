Steve Kerr Says He's 'Such an Idiot' for Forgetting Steph Curry in Parade Speech

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was hard on himself Saturday after forgetting to mention Stephen Curry during his speech at the team's championship parade Thursday.

According to Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News, Kerr said the following about the oversight: "Oh my God. I'm such an idiot. I blew it. I completely spaced."

Kerr said his wife informed him of the error afterward, and he revealed what he told Curry in jest: "Steph, I'm so embarrassed. I forgot to talk about you. You're not that important to the team anyway."

When told that there was a social media uproar about the mistake, Kerr took all the blame and heaped praise on his star guard:

"As they should be. It was a horrible oversight. What he means to the franchise, I should've finished with up with him. How in the hell could I forget Steph Curry? What I should've done is gone back up there and grabbed the mic. What I would've said, what I should've said, is he makes this whole thing work. Everything revolves around him. The whole culture revolves not only his talent, his unselfishness, but his joy."

The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Can Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Close Out #ToasterEra Undefeated? Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers Good Girl Gone Bad: Lebron Fan Rihanna Heckles KD in Game 1 Cavaliers Roll Out Red Carpet for Easy Kevin Durant Dunk in Game 1 of NBA Finals Kevin Durant Sends an NBA Finals Statement, Dominates Game 1 Iguodala Fastbreak Dunk Kevin Durant Game 1 Dunk Compilation Steph Curry Drills the Stop and Pop

While Kevin Durant was named NBA Finals MVP, there is no denying the impact Curry had on Golden State's second championship in three years.

In the Warriors' five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two-time NBA MVP averaged 26.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Curry is set to hit free agency this offseason, but he is widely expected to land a supermax contract and remain with the Warriors.