Jim Harbaugh to Invite Barack, Michelle Obama to Be Honorary Michigan Captains

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to get former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as honorary captains for a Wolverines home game in 2017.

Harbaugh told reporters Saturday there have been official requests put in to gauge the Obamas' interest after he met with the couple during a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

"We're making those asks. Official asks," Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. "In the process of making an official ask. There's been, 'Hey we'd like you to do it,' and now we're doing officials asks."

Harbaugh added his visit with the former president lasted a "39 wonderful minutes" during his trip to the nation's capital.

In his first two seasons as Michigan's head football coach, Harbaugh has had great success recruiting honorary captains. Star athletes such as Michael Jordan and Hank Aaron have taken part, while singer Usher will handle duties at Michigan Stadium this season.

In 2015, Harbaugh was in Washington as part of a promotional event for Michelle Obama's "Reach Higher Initiative" and got to meet with the president following a 27-23 loss against Michigan State.

Michigan has six home games scheduled in 2017, starting with a Sept. 9 contest against Cincinnati and ending on Nov. 25 against Ohio State.